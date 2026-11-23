Mira-Bhayandar Receives 42 AC Electric Buses Under Centre's PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme; 63 More Buses To Arrive Soon | X @aparanjape

​Bhayander: With the objective of strengthening the public transport service and reducing air pollution in Mira-Bhayandar city, the municipal corporation has recently received 42 air-conditioned midi e-buses out of the 105 electric buses sanctioned under the Central Government's ‘PM e-Bus Sewa’ scheme. The remaining 63 larger e-buses will also be made available soon.

Maharashtra Receives Highest Allocation Of 1,340 Electric Buses Under Central Scheme

​To promote eco-friendly transport, the Centre has sanctioned the highest number of e-buses 1,340 to Maharashtra under this scheme. All these buses will be operated on a ‘Gross Cost Contract’ basis.

​Under this model, revenue from passenger tickets will go to the municipal corporation, while the contractor will be responsible for operating the buses, paying the salaries of drivers and technicians, and handling maintenance and repairs. The Centre will provide a subsidy of ₹24 per kilometer for standard buses and ₹22 per kilometer for midi buses; however, if the subsidy falls short, the municipal corporation will have to pay the remaining difference to the contractor.

​The introduction of electric buses is expected to reduce fuel dependency and help control pollution.

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