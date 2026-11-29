Memon Colony Demolition Halted: Trust Accuses Residents Of Illegal Work Orders; Contractor Files FIR | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The trust that owns Memon Colony on S V Road, Malad, has accused some residents of the colony of issuing illegal work orders to demolish and fence off two buildings that have been in the pipeline for redevelopment since 2007.

The buildings, constructed in 1964 and 1972, were occupied by about 60 families from the poor and middle-class sections of the community. They are managed by the Cutchi Memon Tenement Board, which is run by the Cutchi Memon Jamat and had leased the land from the owner, Bai Rehmatbai Trust.

The dispute came to light after a contractor filed a police complaint stating that he was stopped from completing the work and prevented from taking back the excavator (poclain) machine he had deployed for the demolition.

The complainant, Abdul Malik Betulla Maniyar, registered an FIR on 24 November against two residents of Memon Colony. He alleged that they had not paid him the full demolition fee and had failed to respond when he sought help after a third party claiming to own the property stopped the work midway.

According to the FIR, Maniyar stated that in August 2026 he met Amin Chataiwalla, a resident of Love Lane, Mazgaon, and Kader Shikai of Mohammed Ali Road. The two men presented themselves as representatives of the Cutchi Memon Tenement Board. They discussed the demolition of the buildings and the subsequent removal of debris, assuring him that the necessary municipal permissions would be obtained. On this basis, they awarded the work to his firm.

On 29 August, they allegedly paid or arranged for bamboo fencing work valued at approximately ₹13.27 lakh. A formal work order for the remaining demolition of the two buildings under the board’s control followed on 2 September. Maniyar’s team began the fencing and then deployed an excavator and labourers to start the demolition.

Work was abruptly halted on 8 September when representatives of the landlord trust stopped it. Rizwan Gubitra of the Bai Rehmatbai Trust said the two accused had given illegal work contracts without the trust’s permission. “We are the landlords. We are bound to stop illegal activity,” Gubitra said.

Maniyar claimed he had incurred expenses of around ₹3 lakh on excavator hire, labour wages and fencing, plus additional rental losses of about ₹2 lakh for the machine that remained idle, amounting to roughly ₹5 lakh in total losses. He alleged that Chataiwalla and Shikai issued the work order and accepted the fencing payment without obtaining proper permissions or clearances from the actual owners of the land, thereby cheating him and his firm. The FIR registers offences under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for cheating and common intention to commit an offence.

Sarfaraz Bakali, a former resident of Memon Colony who spoke on behalf of Chataiwalla, Shikai and the Cutchi Memon Tenement Board (CMTB), described the FIR as “totally baseless and fabricated.” They denied responsibility for the demolition work being stopped.

Rizwan Coatwala, vice-president of the Cutchi Memon Jamat (CMJ) and a member of the CMTB, said the buildings had been listed in the C-1 category by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and therefore had to be demolished. “The land was leased to the Jamat by the principal trust for 99 years. We agree that the land belongs to the principal trust. When the area was being fenced off after the demolition of the buildings, the principal trust objected and the contractor’s equipment was stuck inside,” Coatwala said. He added that the CMJ is in talks with the principal trust to resolve the dispute over the redevelopment of the colony.

While some tenants are negotiating for more area in the redeveloped building, the CMJ is in favour of the incentives being offered by the principal trust. “Some tenants want self-development, but this cannot happen without a no-objection certificate from the principal trust,” Coatwala said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!