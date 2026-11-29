Palghar: 4 Armed Men Storm Jewellery Shop, Attack Owner With Sharp Weapon & Escape With Gold & Cash |

Palghar: Four unidentified armed men allegedly stormed Payal Jewellers in Saphale on the evening of November 28 and looted a substantial quantity of gold ornaments and cash after brutally assaulting the shop owner. The incident took place at around 8.20 pm, shortly before the shop was scheduled to close.



The shop owner, Sunil Soni, sustained serious injuries after the assailants attacked him with a sharp weapon, inflicting multiple blows to his head and other parts of his body. He was subsequently rushed to the Saphale Primary Health Centre, where he is undergoing treatment.





According to preliminary information, the accused entered the jewellery store during closing hours and launched an attack on Soni. After assaulting him, they allegedly decamped with a large quantity of gold ornaments, cash and a bag containing gold before fleeing the spot.



Following the incident, police initiated an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects and trace their escape route. The accused were absconding at the time of filing this report. Further investigation is underway.

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