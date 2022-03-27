Mumbai: 33-yr-old inmate dies inside Byculla Women's prison

A 33-year-old woman lodged at Byculla Women's jail since three years died on Saturday morning, the inmate identified as Merry Kannan Tevar was suffering from brain Tuberculosis (TB), said the jail official.



Tevar was arrested by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch in 2018 in connection with a narcotics drugs case and since then she was lodged inside the Byculla Women's prison.



On Friday, Tevar who was suffering from TB from last two years was taken to Sir J J Hospital after she started complaining of headache, however she was brought back to the prison later. On Saturday she suddenly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital however she was declared dead soon after taken to the hospital," said Yashwant Phad, superintendent of Byculla women’s prison.



Her family has been informed about her death and as of now they don't have any complaints, said officials.



Meanwhile the Nagpada police have registered an accidental death report (adr) and began their investigation. While two separate inquiries of custodial death have been ordered, one by the Judicial Magistrate First Class and another by a deputy collector rank officer. On Sunday evening her post mortem is scheduled which will be carried out in front of a magistrate and a deputy collector rank officer.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 09:05 PM IST