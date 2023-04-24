Mumbai: 30% progress achieved in Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, says NHSRCL

Photo: PTI/Representative Image

The much-anticipated Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, also known as the Bullet Train, has achieved an overall physical progress of 30.15%, according to a spokesperson of the National High Speed Rail Corporation. The project, which is estimated to cost around ₹108,000 crore, will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad through a 508 km-long high-speed rail line.

The pile work for the project has been carried out on 272.89 km, while pier work has been done on 170.56 km. Additionally, 45.40 km of girders have been launched so far. However, the project work in Maharashtra is yet to begin.

The initial deadline for the completion of the project was 2023, but it has been extended multiple times. Now, the first phase of the project - a 51-km stretch between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat - is expected to be operational only by 2026. The remaining part of the project in Gujarat is expected to be completed by 2028.