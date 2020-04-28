Mumbai: 3 men booked for violating lockdown in Chinchpokli

MUMBAI: The Kalachowki police on Tuesday have registered a case against three men aged 25, 24 and 22 for entering a building in Chinchpokli which was sealed by BMC. These men were having thermal scanners and they entered the building in the pretext of BMC employees. These men were sent to quarantine centre by police.

According to information received from the Kalachowki police, on Monday afternoon, three unidentified youth went to building named Vikrant Sadan in Chinchpokli and claimed to be BMC employees. They went there to check if residents were infected of the Coronavirus.

After which the people of the building inquired about who had called them and how did they enter the building, but the men failed to answer the questions and residents doubted them and informed Kalachowkie police about the incident.

As soon as the police received the call a team was dispatched to the building. Residents of the building handed over the three men to police. When police interrogated them, they were identified as Aniket Chaugle, Deepak Wagh, and Akshay Chauhan.

All the three were involved in social works and did not know that the building was sealed. Police registered a case on all three and have quarantine them. “Case has been registered against the three men under sections 188, 269, 170 of the IPC and National Disaster Management Measures Act 11 covid 19 for violating law and claiming themselves to be BMC officials and entering the building which was sealed by the BMC", said a source from police.