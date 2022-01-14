Mumbai: 3 held with methaqualone worth Rs 16 crore from Antop Hill

The city crime branch has arrested three persons in possession of methaqualone worth over Rs 16 crore from the Antop Hill area on Wednesday night.

The crime branch Unit I officials received specific information that the three accused indulged in drug peddling and would gather at Kalpak Estate in Antop Hill with a large quantity of narcotic drugs.

The officials laid a trap and apprehended the trio when they arrived at the spot. During their search, Imran Iqbal Jalori, 40, Amjad Hamid Khan, 42, and Asif Ali Arab, 40, were found to be carrying 16.1 kg of the narcotic. According to the police, all the accused are residents of Antop Hill and are suspected to be part of a larger racket.

They have been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The trio was produced before the Esplanade Court on Thursday and sent to police custody.

Methaqualone is addictive in nature and was initially used to treat sleep disorders and anxiety. Later, it started being used as a recreational drug. An overdose of methaqualone could resultin a coma or even death, in some cases, officials said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 08:36 AM IST