Mumbai: 3-Day 'Dharavi Premier League' Cricket Tournament To Start From May 31; Check Details | Representative Image

Mumbai: Cashing on the ongoing cricketing fever, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group, in association with the youth of Dharavi, is proud to present the Dharavi Premier League (DPL), a first ever three-day cricket tournament to salute the spirit of over one million residents of Asia’s largest informal settlement. The tournament will start on May 31 while the final will be played on June 2, 2024.

The tournament is divided into six phases, with the first featuring 14 teams and over 200 players from Sector 1. The sector, which represents the very soul of Dharavi, is also the largest both geographically and population-wise, covering areas such as Matunga Labour Camp, Shahu Nagar, Sat Chawl, Valmiki Nagar, and Kamala Nagar, amongst others.

The matches will be played in a 10-over format on a knockout basis at the RPF Ground in Dharavi under floodlights. The tournament will be governed by the ICC rulebook for T20 cricket, including a third umpire and an equal number of referrals available to both competing teams.

The 14 teams from Sector 1 are Thunder Boltz, Strikers, Valmiki Giants, Team Spirit, Vicky Panthers, Matunga Warriors, Young Boyz, Shahunagar Singhams, Hibah Ke Fighters, Meghdoot Blasters, Ashtavinayak Squad, Morya Boyz, Samrat and Lions Cricket Club. The match, with replays including decisions referred to the third umpire, will be broadcast live on big LED screens and on DPL’s YouTube handle @dharavipremierleague.

The DPL is being organised by the people of Dharavi, who will also provide in-match entertainment, music and food. Apart from the players, the match referees, umpires, and groundsmen are all residents of Dharavi. There will be cash prizes for the winners and runners-up, and for the man of the match and the player of the series. There will also be spot prizes for the viewers who come to cheer for their favourite teams.