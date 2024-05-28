 Mumbai: 6 Injured After Fire Breaks Out In Dharavi; Rescue Ops Underway
The fire was reportedly confined to wooden material and furniture, in partly ground plus upper three floored and partly ground plus four floored structure, said the BMC.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Mumbai: At least 6 people were injured in a fire that broke out at Dharavi in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to a report in ANI, 10 fire tenders reach the spot immediately after the blaze was reported. The report further stated that the fire was confined to wooden material and furniture, in partly ground plus upper three floored and partly ground plus four floored structure, quoting the BMC.

According to a report in IANS, the fire was noticed around 3.50 a.m. when the occupants of the structure in Ashok Mills Compound were fast asleep. The fire was confined to the electrical writing and fittings, garment stocks, some machinery and office records in the ground-plus-3 and ground-plus-4 storied commercial structures.

A Mumbai Fire Brigade team rushed to the spot in minutes and after a four-hour-long battle, managed to douse the flames. The injured victims were rushed to the BMC's Sion Hospital nearby.

Details On Injured Ones

The victims are identified as Salman Khan, 26, Manoj, 25 - both with 8-10 percent burns, Amjad, 22 and Sallauddin, 28, and Saidul Rehman, 26, all with 35-50 percent burns. One victim Rafiq Ahmed, 26, who suffered some hand injuries, was treated and discharged, and the cause of the conflagration is being probed.

