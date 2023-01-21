Mumbai: 3 booked for scamming senior citizen over loan against house | Representative Pic

Mumbai: The Kalachowki police have registered a case of cheating against three persons for allegedly taking the thumb impression of a 78-year-old senior citizen and transferring his house on the pretext of giving a loan. After transferring the deed in the name of one of the suspects, the house was sold and resold to other parties.

The complainant, Laxman Limbaji Pawar, needed a loan in Nov 2016 and came in contact with one Sunil Gaikwad, who took his signature and thumb impression on some papers disguised as bank loan documents. Through these papers, the suspect sold the complainant’s house to one Chandrajit Yadav alias Sonu. It was further sold to Santosh Verma, who took a loan of Rs 1.10 crore from the bank by keeping it as security.

Mr Pawar received a letter about the loan and complained to the police. A case has been registered against Gaikwad and his accomplices Anant Bhosale and Chandrajit Yadav. Senior Police Inspector Anand Mulay said further probe is underway and an FIR will soon be registered.

