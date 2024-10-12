Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Man Dies At Jogeshwari Police Station After Filing Complaint; Family Accuses Police Of Assault

28-year-old man dies at Jogeshwari police station; family accuses police of assault | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man collapsed and died at the Jogeshwari police station on Thursday after visiting to file a complaint about unpaid wages involving his employees. However, Deepak Jadhav’s sister has accused the police of beating him, leading to his death.

The police have denied the allegations, claiming that Jadhav went to the restroom, became unconscious, and collapsed. A police officer said, “We immediately took him to Trauma Hospital, Jogeshwari East, around 2am. He was alive when admitted, but the doctor declared him dead at 4.45am. There were no marks found on his body.” The police mentioned that five to six other people were present at the station, providing statements for unrelated cases at the time.

According to the police, Jadhav, who lived in Jogeshwari and ran a catering business, supplying manpower to catering companies, had arrived at the police station with his manager and three workers to address a wage dispute. His workers were demanding wages until October 10. Upon reaching the station, Jadhav reportedly felt unwell and disturbed. After entering the restroom and not returning for an extended period, a police officer went to check on him and found him collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead a few hours later.

The exact cause of death remains unclear, and his body has been sent to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The case has now been transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigation. A police officer said that no injuries were found on Jadhav’s body and that several neutral witnesses were present at the time. “Jadhav didn’t feel well when he arrived, and we arranged a vehicle to transport him to the hospital,” the officer added.