Mumbai: 27-year-old man arrested for strangulating wife with saree

Mumbai: A 27-year-old man was arrested by Bhandup police for allegedly strangulating his wife to death on Saturday night. The man identified as Sonu Jha after strangulating his wife, called his brother-in-law and told him that his 28-year-old wife Sonia had a fall and was unconscious.

The brother-in-law Abdul Usman Shaikh along with Jha took her to Mulund General Hospital where she was declared brought dead, said Bhandup police officials. The doctors at the hospital found it suspicious when Jha told them that Sonia had a fall as they found ligature marks on her neck who then informed police officials.

Bhandup police officials said that the couple who have been married for about five to six years used to fight frequently over Jha’s suspected extra marital affair, and of him coming home late.