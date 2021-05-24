Mumbai: 27-year-old man arrested for strangulating wife with saree

Mumbai: A 27-year-old man was arrested by Bhandup police for allegedly strangulating his wife to death on Saturday night. The man identified as Sonu Jha after strangulating his wife, called his brother-in-law and told him that his 28-year-old wife Sonia had a fall and was unconscious.
The brother-in-law Abdul Usman Shaikh along with Jha took her to Mulund General Hospital where she was declared brought dead, said Bhandup police officials. The doctors at the hospital found it suspicious when Jha told them that Sonia had a fall as they found ligature marks on her neck who then informed police officials.
Bhandup police officials said that the couple who have been married for about five to six years used to fight frequently over Jha’s suspected extra marital affair, and of him coming home late.
On Saturday night as well, an argument happened between Jha and his wife following which in anger Jha strangulated his wife. To cover up the crime, Jha called his brother-in-law stating that his wife had a fall and reiterated the same to doctors at Mulund General hospital. But the ligature marks gave away Jha’s lies and the doctors alerted the police, said Bhandup police officials.
"During his questioning as well, Jha kept saying that Sonia fell unconscious after a fall. But in the post mortem the doctors found ligature marks on her neck," said Sham Shinde, senior inspector of Bhandup police station.
After the post mortem, the Bhandup police registered an offence under section 302 (murder) and 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of Shaikh and arrested Jha.
Jha was produced before a court on Monday which remanded him to police custody till Thursday.