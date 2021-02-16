Mumbai: 26-year-old doctor allegedly dies by suicide at Nair Hospital

A 26-year-old doctor from the anaesthesia department committed suicide at the BYL Nair hospital on Monday night. However, the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

According to the hospital authorities, his body was found in his room and has been sent for postmortem.

Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean, Nair hospital said the exact reason for the death is not known and the body is handed over to the Agripada Police station for further investigation.

Meanwhile, police have registered an Accidental Death Report. Further investigation is underway.