 Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Nepalese Woman Held At International Airport For Trying To Flee To Bahrain On Fake Indian Passport
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 25-Year-Old Nepalese Woman Held At International Airport For Trying To Flee To Bahrain On Fake Indian Passport

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Nepalese Woman Held At International Airport For Trying To Flee To Bahrain On Fake Indian Passport

The accused, identified as Anita Prakash Pariyar, was stopped by the airport immigration officials on suspicion of her identity when she was trying to board a flight to Bahrain on a tourist visa on Monday. The investigation disclosed that Pariyar was carrying a fake Indian passport.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Representational Pic

Mumbai: A 25-year-old Nepalese woman was intercepted while trying to flee Bahrain on a fake Indian passport at the Mumbai International Airport and arrested after an investigation, police said on Tuesday.

About The Case

The accused, identified as Anita Prakash Pariyar, was stopped by the airport immigration officials on suspicion of her identity when she was trying to board a flight to Bahrain on a tourist visa on Monday.

The investigation disclosed that Pariyar was carrying a fake Indian passport.

FPJ Shorts
Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Last Rites To Be Performed Today Under Police Protection
Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Last Rites To Be Performed Today Under Police Protection
Mumbai, Thane Schools Tops The EducationWorld India Ranking 2024-25 Across Various Categories
Mumbai, Thane Schools Tops The EducationWorld India Ranking 2024-25 Across Various Categories
'Anna For A Reason': Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Tease R Ashwin With MS Dhoni Inspired Memes On Flight To Kanpur; Video
'Anna For A Reason': Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Tease R Ashwin With MS Dhoni Inspired Memes On Flight To Kanpur; Video
Are Your Pets Causing You Lung Infections With Their Fur? Know What Study Says
Are Your Pets Causing You Lung Infections With Their Fur? Know What Study Says
Read Also
Mumbai: Bangladeshi National Arrested At Airport For Travelling To Russia On Fake Indian Passport
article-image

"Police found documents, including her marriage certificate, saved in her mobile phone establishing that she is a Nepalese national," an official said.

The accused, who works in a hotel in Vadodara, had prepared the fake passport from Ahmedabad using her Aadhaar card and PAN card.

She was arrested on charges of cheating and forgery under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and sections of the Passport Act, the official added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Last Rites To Be Performed Today Under Police Protection

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde's Last Rites To Be Performed Today Under Police Protection

Mumbai: Controversy Erupts As Sambhaji Brigade Opposes UBT Shiv Sena's Kurla Candidate, Former...

Mumbai: Controversy Erupts As Sambhaji Brigade Opposes UBT Shiv Sena's Kurla Candidate, Former...

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Nepalese Woman Held At International Airport For Trying To Flee To Bahrain On...

Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Nepalese Woman Held At International Airport For Trying To Flee To Bahrain On...

Mumbai: Fire Reported At Tata Power's Trombay Plant, Investigation Launched

Mumbai: Fire Reported At Tata Power's Trombay Plant, Investigation Launched

Badlapur Encounter: 'Single Bullet To Head Killed Sexual Assault Accused', Says Hospital; No CCTV...

Badlapur Encounter: 'Single Bullet To Head Killed Sexual Assault Accused', Says Hospital; No CCTV...