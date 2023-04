Mumbai: 25% fare concession on Metro 2A & 7 for senior citizens, divyang persons & students from May 1

Mumbai: 25% fare concession on Metro 2A and 7 for senior citizens, divyang persons & students from May 1 | Representative pic

Mumbai: Citizens aged above 65 years, 'divyang' (disabled) persons and students up to Class 12 can avail of a 25 per cent concession in the fares of Mumba Metro - Line 2A and 7 - from May 1, celebrated as Maharashtra Day, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday.

A statement issued by the CM's office said that the benefit will be extended to thousands of holders of the National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai One). The discount will be given on Mumbai One passes for 45 or 60 trips, it said.

Gift to Mumbaikars from MMMOCL & MMRDA

Shinde called the move a gift to Mumbaikars from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), which operates and maintains Metro Lines 2A and 7, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Metro 2A (yellow line) connects Dahisar E and DN Nagar in Andheri West, while line 7 runs between Andheri E and Dahisar E (red line).

To avail of the concession, divyang persons will need to submit valid documents like medical or government certificates for disability, while senior citizens will have to provide age proof. Students will have to show their or their parent's PAN card along with school ID to be eligible for the concession, said the statement.

These documents can be shown at any ticket window on the Line 2A and 7 route, it said.

Shinde said his government has made travel free for senior citizens on state transport buses, while women can avail of a 50 per cent concession in bus fares.