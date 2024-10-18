Mumbai: 24-Year-Old Woman Abandons Infant At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Over Domestic Dispute; Traced

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai | FPJ

Mumbai: A 24-year-old woman allegedly left her 10-month-old son at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on October 16 after a heated argument with her husband. The child was discovered near gate number 3 by a concerned passerby, who informed the Kurla Railway Police. Officials responded quickly, taking the child to the station and launching an investigation.

CCTV footage helped police trace the woman Sapna Jaiswal, a resident of Sabale Nagar in Kurla West, who lives in a rented house with her husband and their three children — a son and two daughters, aged three and four. Her husband, a taxi driver, reportedly failed to provide financial support regularly, leading to frequent disputes. Days before the incident, the couple had argued over unpaid rent, and tensions escalated when Sapna’s husband claimed he could care for their son better.

In a moment of distress, Sapna left her son at the railway station, called her husband to inform him, and asked him to collect the boy. However, her husband, believing she was bluffing, did not go to the station. The police later clarified that Sapna’s intent was not to abandon the child permanently, but rather a result of frustration from the family dispute. However, legal action has been taken in this regard.