Mumbai: 23 MBBS students jabbed with at least one dose of vaccine test positive for COVID-19 at KEM Hospital

Amidst ongoing preparation of reopening schools in the state, 23 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students of Mumbai's KEM hospital found Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms on Thursday.

Two students have been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital for treatment while the other students have been quarantined at their homes.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that all 23 students were vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine and some of them are showing mild symptoms. The virus may have spread due to some cultural or sports event held in the college, she added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier on Thursday, Pednekar announced strict standard operation procedures (SoPs) for reopening of school for classes 5 to 12 from October 4.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 527 new COVID-19 cases on September 29, Wednesday, taking the total tally to 7,42,538.

405 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,19,218. Now, there are 4724 active cases in the city.

The city recorded 6 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,103 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Wednesday, 36,887 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,03,13,389 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1185 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 51 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 02:42 PM IST