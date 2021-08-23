Mumbai: 226 new cases, 4 deaths reported in last 24 hrs

The city recorded 226 new infections and four deaths on Monday, taking the total count to 7,41,391 and deaths to 15,951. The doubling rate dropped below 1,983 days on Monday from 2,030 days recorded till August 22. The weekly growth rate remains constant at 0.04 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state also witnessed a drop in cases in the last 24 hours, with 3,643 new infections and 105 fatalities being recorded. With this, the total count stands at 64,28,294, with 1,36,067 fatalities so far. The recovery rate has touched 97.05 per cent, with 62,38,794 patients being discharged across the state.

Senior health officials said the mutation is always worse than the original virus. The Delta variant has caused havoc in other countries. “We need to be prepared for such eventuality by beefing up our medical infrastructure and by cracking down on people who are defying Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said.

“We are at the end of the second wave, but this is the time we need to be extra careful. If we grow complacent now, our caseload can increase rapidly,” he added.

A member of the task force, Dr Om Shrivastav said, “We have seen more serious or critical patients during the second wave. Even though many Covid-19 patients did not need hospitalisation, those who delayed in getting medical attention developed serious symptoms faster.”

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:24 PM IST