Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Carpenter's Death In Ghatkopar Sparks Investigation Into Safety Lapses At Happy Home Builders | Representational Photo

A 20-year-old labourer, working with the Happy Home Builders, died after falling from the fifth floor of a building, located in Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar East.

The deceased victim is identified as Mahendra Kumar Kanojiya, originally from Uttar Pradesh. Two years ago, he moved to Mumbai from UP, looking for a job and supporting his family financially. The incident happened on Sunday when he was working at the site, on the fifth floor’s window area.

Details of tragedy

Surendra Kumar Kanojiya, the brother of the victim, was the one who approached the police on Monday evening and subsequently registered a first information report (FIR). According to Surendra, he got the news about his brother being “injured” on Sunday, at which time he was in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He reached Mumbai the next day and got to know that his brother was at Rajawadi Hospital.

By the time he reached the hospital, Mahendra was already declared dead by the hospital authorities. Surendra said that his brother was declared dead even before they arrived at the hospital.

Surendra's statement to Police

In his statement to the police, Surendra said, “The supervisor of the site informed me that my brother was working at the ‘C’ Tower, on the fifth floor. He was doing the levelling work on the window, by standing on the open slab. He was making some markings at the top when he lost his balance and fell on the ground.”

The Pant Nagar police officials said that there were no safety nets installed or any safety equipment provided to the deceased victim, and if they had done so, this accident would not have occurred. The police also added that the building was not an under-construction one, but a ready building. “The victim was appointed as a carpenter by an interior designer firm, whose negligence caused the accident. All the accused, including the project manager, director of the interior design firm, and site supervisor have been summoned. The due investigation has been initiated in the matter,” an official said.