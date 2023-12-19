Tragic Death of 15-Year-Old Student at Symbiosis Public School | Representative photo

Ajay Kumar Sao, a 15-year-old Class IX student at Symbiosis Public School in the Loharbarwa area, under the jurisdiction of Barwadda police station, passed away in school on Monday afternoon, according to a TOI report.

The school's principal, Indrani Ghosh told TOI that a teacher entered the classroom around 12:15 pm and discovered Ajay sitting in a corner with his head down. When inquired about his well-being, a classmate mentioned that he was not feeling well. Subsequently, Ajay collapsed and lost consciousness. He was promptly taken to the sickroom, where he began experiencing difficulty breathing. Despite being rushed to Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Bikram Kumar, the inspector-in-charge of Barwadda police station, told TOI that no First Information Report (FIR) had been filed by the parents of the deceased boy. Deputy SP Amar Kumar Pandey explained that Ajay's father, Jagdish Daon, informed the police that his son had a history of breathing issues and a suspected cardiac ailment.

Pandey added, "Since no FIR was lodged, there was no need for an autopsy." Jagdish, an employee of the Indian Railways, later informed reporters that Ajay appeared to be in good health when he left for school in the morning. He emphasized that if his son had been unwell, he would not have gone to school.

Despite this, Ajay's body remains at Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital, as the hospital management has requested a written declaration from the parents confirming that the body can be released without undergoing an autopsy.