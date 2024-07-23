Mumbai: 2 MVA Corporators Riddhi Khursange & Geeta Singham Join CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Strengthening Party's Base

Mumbai: Two former corporators of UBT Shivsena from Magathane Vidhansabha constituency joined Shivsena on Monday night In the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday night.

A Major Setback For Shiv Sena UBT In Magathane Vidhansabha

It is considered as major set back to the UBT Shivsena in Magathane Vidhansabha constituency because UBT MLA Prakash Surve had joined hands with Shinde after vertical split in the Shivsena in the year 2022.

These two are not only former corporators of the MVA alliance who have joined the Shivsena. In last two years, around 56 former corporators of opposition parties have joined Shivsena.

About The Leaders Who Joined CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Riddhi Bhaskar Khursange and Geeta Singham have joined Shivsena along with their husbands and hundreds of party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shinde said that "he has taken many decisions to make Mumbai a beautiful and international city. It was decided to concretize the roads in the city to make them pothole-free. In order to have open spaces in the city, he said that he is creating a Central Park on 300 acres of land, including 112 acres of Mumbai Race Course and the vacant land of the Mumbai Seashore Project. These projects were also planned to be done earlier but suddenly due to some reason those files were closed. We all know the reasons behind this. But now our government has taken this decision," Shinde said.

Balasaheb Thackeray has started his dispensary at various places in the city. Poor patients are benefiting from it. He expressed the opinion that he is trying to complete this project by uniting various agencies to start the stalled rehabilitation project in Mumbai and the government is trying to bring the Marathi people who have left Mumbai back to Mumbai.

CM Eknath Shinde's Appeal

Chief Minister Shinde appealed both of them to help women of their constituencies to fill up forms of Ladki Bahin, Annapurna Scheme and Mukhyamantri youth skill development scheme forms and should take more efforts to enroll maximum people in the schemes.

Magathane MLA Prakash Surve, Shivsena Spokesperson Shital Mhatre, and many office bearers and party workers of Shivsena were present during the induction programme.