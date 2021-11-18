Mumbai: 2 MMRDA officials, private person booked by ACB in bribery case

A grade I officer from MMRDA, her subordinate and a private person have been booked by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in a bribery case.

Those booked have been identified as Sangeeta Takle (grade I officer at Social Development Unit of MMRDA), Shahaji Joshi (assistant social development officer) and Jagdish Patil.

According to the ACB, in order to provide allotment letter of a room to the complainant, the accused persons had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh and had settled amount for Rs 1.20 lakh.

The complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint in this regard.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:33 PM IST