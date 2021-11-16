Palghar administration official held for taking Rs 10,000 bribe from man for caste certificate

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an official of the Palghar district administration for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man who had applied for a caste certificate, the ACB said on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old accused was a research officer and member secretary of the district caste verification committee here in Maharashtra, it said.

A man had submitted an online application for the caste verification of his son. But, the accused informed the applicant that he would have to pay Rs 50,000 to get a valid caste certificate, the ACB said in a release.

The accused later agreed to take Rs 10,000 for the work, it said.

The man approached the ACB, which caught the accused on Monday night while taking Rs 10,000 as bribe from the complainant, the release said.

A case was registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 01:57 PM IST