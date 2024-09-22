 Mumbai: 2 Injured After Being Attacked By Laborers With Iron Rod For Honking In Bhendi Bazaar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 2 Injured After Being Attacked By Laborers With Iron Rod For Honking In Bhendi Bazaar

Mumbai: 2 Injured After Being Attacked By Laborers With Iron Rod For Honking In Bhendi Bazaar

The FIR has been registered at JJ Marg police station under section 115(Voluntarily causing hurt), 118(Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 352(Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Mumbai: In a violent incident near Bhendi Bazaar, two individuals were allegedly attacked by laborers with an iron rod for honking to clear the road.

About The Incident

The incident took place on September 20 around 7:20 PM when the victims, traveling on a two-wheeler, honked to request passage.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Mohammad Mobin Merchant, was traveling with his friend Siraj Alihussain through the Null Bazaar area for personal work when they encountered two laborers carrying heavy goods. As Siraj honked the motorcycle's horn to clear the way through the congestion, the laborers became agitated and started verbally abusing them. When the complainants questioned the laborers, the situation quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

FPJ Shorts
Virat Kohli Wins Hearts With Priceless Gesture Towards R Ashwin During IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video
Virat Kohli Wins Hearts With Priceless Gesture Towards R Ashwin During IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video
India's Coal Import Rises 41% To 25.23 MT In July: Mjunction
India's Coal Import Rises 41% To 25.23 MT In July: Mjunction
US Returns 297 Invaluable Antiquities To India, PM Modi Expresses Gratitude; Visuals Surface
US Returns 297 Invaluable Antiquities To India, PM Modi Expresses Gratitude; Visuals Surface
'They Are Sloggers, Not Batsmen': Sir Geoffrey Boycott Slams England After Going 0-2 Down In ODI Series Against Australia
'They Are Sloggers, Not Batsmen': Sir Geoffrey Boycott Slams England After Going 0-2 Down In ODI Series Against Australia
Read Also
Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit 9 Arrests 35-Year-Old Man Near Bandra Station For Possessing Illegal...
article-image

One of the attackers allegedly grabbed an iron weight scale from the handcart and struck the complainant on the left side of his forehead, causing injuries. The other attacker joined in, punching both men.

The victims, including Siraj, who sustained injuries to his right wrist, immediately sought medical attention at Saboo Siddique Hospital. 

FIR Registered

The FIR has been registered at JJ Marg police station under section 115(Voluntarily causing hurt), 118(Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 352(Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2 Injured After Being Attacked By Laborers With Iron Rod For Honking In Bhendi Bazaar

Mumbai: 2 Injured After Being Attacked By Laborers With Iron Rod For Honking In Bhendi Bazaar

Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit 9 Arrests 35-Year-Old Man Near Bandra Station For Possessing Illegal...

Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit 9 Arrests 35-Year-Old Man Near Bandra Station For Possessing Illegal...

Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: From ₹25,000 To ₹70,000 For A Room; Hotel Prices Shoot Up Three...

Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: From ₹25,000 To ₹70,000 For A Room; Hotel Prices Shoot Up Three...

Thane: Kasarvadavali Police File Case Against 35-Year-Old Man For Killing Stray Dog With Bat

Thane: Kasarvadavali Police File Case Against 35-Year-Old Man For Killing Stray Dog With Bat

Maharashtra: Clashes Erupt Between Supporters Of Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil & OBC Leader...

Maharashtra: Clashes Erupt Between Supporters Of Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil & OBC Leader...