Mumbai: 2 Injured After Being Attacked By Laborers With Iron Rod For Honking In Bhendi Bazaar

Representational Image |

Mumbai: In a violent incident near Bhendi Bazaar, two individuals were allegedly attacked by laborers with an iron rod for honking to clear the road.

About The Incident

The incident took place on September 20 around 7:20 PM when the victims, traveling on a two-wheeler, honked to request passage.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Mohammad Mobin Merchant, was traveling with his friend Siraj Alihussain through the Null Bazaar area for personal work when they encountered two laborers carrying heavy goods. As Siraj honked the motorcycle's horn to clear the way through the congestion, the laborers became agitated and started verbally abusing them. When the complainants questioned the laborers, the situation quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

One of the attackers allegedly grabbed an iron weight scale from the handcart and struck the complainant on the left side of his forehead, causing injuries. The other attacker joined in, punching both men.

The victims, including Siraj, who sustained injuries to his right wrist, immediately sought medical attention at Saboo Siddique Hospital.

FIR Registered

The FIR has been registered at JJ Marg police station under section 115(Voluntarily causing hurt), 118(Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 352(Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.