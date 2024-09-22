 Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit 9 Arrests 35-Year-Old Man Near Bandra Station For Possessing Illegal Firearms; Visuals Surface
Ankit Salvi
Sunday, September 22, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit 9 has arrested a 35-year-old man, Manoj Gopal Galipelli, for possessing illegal firearms near Bandra station. The arrest occurred after police received a tip-off about an individual carrying illegal weapons in the area.

About The Operation

Senior Police Inspector Daya Nayak led the operation on Saturday, deploying a team to set up a trap in Maharashtra Nagar, Bandra West. During the operation, officers identified a suspicious person, and a subsequent search revealed two country-made pistols and ten live cartridges in his possession.

Case Registered

The Crime Branch has registered a case against Galipelli at the Bandra Police Station under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, along with Sections 37(1)(A) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Notably, the accused already has a prior record under the Arms Act.

Accused is currently in the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch, where investigation is ongoing.

