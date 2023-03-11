Mumbai: 2 held with MD worth ₹60 lakh

Image for representational purpose | File Photo

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell(ANC) has arrested two persons with 300 gm of mephedrone (MD) worth around ₹60 lakh. The accused were identified as Mohammad Shahid Qureshi, 38, and Mustafa Abdul Rajkotwala, 35. Qureshi already has two cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances(NDPS) Act.

During patrolling on Friday, the ANC officials spotted the duo trying to run after seeing them. The team managed to nab them and their searches led to the discovery of the contraband. After confirmation that the seized item was drug, the duo was brought to the ANC's Bandra office and arrested. The hunt is on for the person who supplied the drug to them, said the official.

