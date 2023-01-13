Mumbai: Anti Narcotics Cell of Crime Branch arrest three with drugs worth Rs 40 lakh

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested three people from Mahim. 200 grams of Mephedrone (MD) drugs have also been seized from the arrested accused. The seized drugs are worth Rs 40 lakh in the international market. Cases have been registered against the arrested accused in different police stations.

ANC's Bandra unit got information that two people are going to come to Mahim to sell MD. On the basis of the information, ANC had laid a trap in Mahim. Meanwhile, two suspicious people came there, who were stopped and searched, and 120 grams of MD drugs were found from them. On questioning these two, ANC came to know the name of the person who had given drugs to both of them. Acting promptly, the police arrested the third person as well and seized 80 grams of MD drugs from him.

The ANC has arrested Atiq Hamid Sheikh, Shahid Adam Sheikh and Altamash Sheikh in this action. All three have been booked under the NDPS Act.

An ANC official said that out of the three arrested, one of the accused was externee a few months ago, while a total of 5 cases are registered against one of the accused.

