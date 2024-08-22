Mumbai 1993 Bomb Blast Case: Special TADA Court Orders Enhanced Protection For Approver Ahead Of Third Trial Round | Representative Photo

Mumbai: As the court is soon going to conduct the third round of trial against seven accused, the special TADA court on Wednesday ordered the Mumbai police to provide adequate protection to one of the approvers who is likely to testify for the third time.

The accused-turned-approver was granted pardon as he disclosed details of the conspiracy behind the 1993 serial bomb blast, including identity of the key conspirators and executors.

As the court is likely to begin the trial soon, the approver had moved the special TADA court for protection for him and his family. In his plea the witness claimed that there had been several attacks on him and his family after he decided to turn approver.

He claimed that he identified all the accused in the court during the trial, which has resulted in conviction of several accused. As a result, he has incurred the wrath of his own community as well as high-profile accused. Now, he faces threat to his life.

Being a star witness and a prime approver, he was initially provided services of about 25 police security guards. However, since then his security has been gradually reduced. In December 2005, he was provided services of only one security guard with a carbine.