Mumbai 1993 Blast Case: TADA Court Rejects Abu Salem's Plea Against Transfer, Cites Self-Contradictory Claims

Gangster and 1993 bomb blasts accused Abu Salem | PTI

Mumbai: The special court for Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) has found incarcerated gangster Abu Salem’s claims that there is threat to his life in any prison other than Taloja jail self-contradictory. The court said there is no mala fide intention in the decision to transfer him to Nashik jail.

The special cell in Taloja jail where Salem is lodged is to go under repairs and the prison authorities plan to transfer him to Nashik jail. He had petitioned against the transfer and said there is threat to his life from rival gangs in other jails but the plea was rejected by the special TADA court on Tuesday.

In his petition, Salem cited two attacks on him; one at Arthur Road jail by Mustafa Dosa (now deceased) who was a co-accused in the 1993 blast, and another by Devendra Jagtap at the instance of Dosa in Taloja jail.

The court said, “It is pertinent to note that the applicant’s contention is self-contradictory… one of the attacks on him was in Taloja jail …” The court added, “In his application, he contended that around five to seven people are always lodged in the same cell / yard, and till date the applicant has never faced any issue with any of the prisoners or jail authorities… these self-contradictory contentions cannot be accepted.”

Taloja jail superintendent, Pramod Wagh, has claimed that as per the structural audit report of the jail conducted by the Public Works Department, the high security cell (anda cell) where Salem is lodged is unsafe for use. Other parts of the building – the hospital, residences of officers and employees – have also become unsafe and need to be vacated for reconstruction. The prison authorities said that a special meeting was held over Salem’s security and it would be ensured.