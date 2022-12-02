e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: 18 suicide cases witnessed between Jan-Oct on western railway tracks

The number of suicides on Western Railway tracks in Mumbai has increased over the past few years.

The number of suicide cases on the tacks | Representative Image
Mumbai: The number of suicides on Western Railway tracks in Mumbai has increased over the past few years, the zone's general manager Ashok Kumar Misra said on Friday.

As per WR officials, there have been 18 cases of suicide on its tracks in Mumbai between January and October this year, which was an increase from the 11 witnessed in the corresponding period in 2021.

The figure was five in 2019 and eight in 2020, they added. "The number of suicide cases on the tacks have gone up considerably. Ten years ago, we did not witness so many suicide cases," Misra said.

Answering a query on train delays, Misra said apart from technical failures, one of the main reasons was trespassing incidents, railway terminology for people crossing tracks.

