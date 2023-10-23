Mumbai: ₹1.60 lakh Stolen From Passenger's Checked-In Bag With Air India | Representational Image

A case has been registered at Sahar police station, against an unknown individual for alleged theft of ₹1.60 lakh from a passenger's checked-in bag on an Air India flight from Mumbai to Riyadh, on October 21.

Shaikh was travelling to Riyadh

According to the FIR, Nalasopara resident Muddassir Shaikh, 26, employed with a private company, came to the Mumbai International Airport on October 7, for a work-cum-religious trip to Riyadh. He was flying by Air India and had checked in his two blue trolley bags.

In one of the bags, there was a handbag containing $1,900 (₹1,60,000) and documents. His flight departed around 5.30 pm. On Oct 8, when he landed, he received only one of his bags. He approached Air India's Riyadh office and registered a complaint about not having received his second bag, but he did not receive any response from Air India authorities.

He returns to Mumbai & files the complaint

However, on Oct 10, the missing bag was handed over to Muddassir at the AI's Riyadh office. When he opened the bag, he was shocked to find his handbag, which had the US dollars and other documents, missing. Muddassir returned to Mumbai on Oct 19, and after two days, filed a case against an unidentified individual under section 379 of the IPC.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)