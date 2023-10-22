Mumbai Crime: Woman Kidnapped, Punched In Face With Metal Bangle After Husband Fails To Pay ₹7,000 Loan

Representational photo | File

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and assaulted by a group of four people as her husband failed to return a loan amount.

According to the victim, on October 19, four people, including two women barged into her residence in Chedda Nagar, Chembur and started demanding money that the victim’s husband had borrowed from them. They started assaulting her individually when she said she did not have the money. Later, the victim was forcefully pushed inside an autorickshaw by the four and was taken to a house, located in Buntara Bhavan in Kurla, said the police.

Victim punched in the face with metal bangle

The two women accused, identified as Saba and Afreen tied the victim down to a chair, after which Imran, the third accused, punched the victim using his metal bangle (kada) on her face. The police said the victim was bruised on her lip area because of the punch. The fourth accused, Arbaaz tore the victim’s burqa that she was wearing. The victim told the police that both Saba and Afreen used abusive swear words at her as her husband had borrowed Rs 7,000 from them. But owing to their bad financial condition, he was not able to pay it back on time.

As the victim’s husband reached home and got to know about what happened in his absence from the neighbours, he got in touch with the four. He met them and handed over the borrowed money as they refused to leave his wife otherwise.

Two women arrested

Looking at what they did to his wife, they registered a complaint at Tilak Nagar police station. The police added that they managed to arrest Saba and Afreen, but the other two ran away. A manhunt has been launched to nab the two, confirmed the police.

All are charged with sections 363 (kidnapping), 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman to outrage her modesty), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a merchant or agent), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.

