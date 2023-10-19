Mumbai Crime: Youths Caught On Camera Abusing & Assaulting Cop In Sion; Watch

Mumbai: Screengrab showing rowdy youth beating and abusing a cop |

Mumbai: A day after a video surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday (October 18) where a police officer and his colleague is allegedly seen getting into a violent altercation with a group of youngsters who claimed to be students, another clip surfaced showing a group of rowdy youngsters allegedly beating a cop on duty and also taunting him saying, "vardi ka faayda (taking benefit of the uniform)." The youngsters can also be heard hurling abuses even as some people try to intervene and advise the youth to not beat the cop on duty.

Earlier, a video had showed at least two cops getting into an altercation with youth who claimed they were students. The video eventually showed the cops beating the youth with a baton.

The incident gained limelight after Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi shared the video of the incident and blamed the police for the scuffle and the injury to one of the youngsters.

In the video that was widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), the group of youngsters out in the night were heard saying that they were there to buy paan for themselves. One of the youth is heard telling the cops that they "beat up a student" as they are thrashed. One of the youth also sustained injuries in the incident and photos of him getting treatment at a hospital was also shared by MLA Abu Azmi and then reshared by many others.

However, the current video clearly and shockingly shows a group of youngsters raising their hands and beating a cop on duty. The Police had earlier told the Free Press Journal that the video that was circulated on social media was only one side of the story. The current clip also helps add context to the entire episode as the earlier video starts abruptly.

Sion Police responded to the viral video shared on X alleging police brutality against students.



