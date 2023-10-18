Mumbai: Youth Out To Buy 'Paan' Allegedly Abused & Beaten Up By Cops In Sion, Abu Azmi Demands Strict Action Against The Police Officers

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi on October 16, 2023, shared a video on 'X' (formerly Twitter), featuring a police officer engaged in an altercation with a young boy and subsequently assaulting him with his baton.

The video commences with a police officer employing abusive language while interacting with a group of young boys, instructing them to return home. The group of boys explained to the police officer that they had come to purchase paan, much like others on the street were doing. The officer dismounted from his bike, gripping his baton, as the group of boys quickly moved away from him.

After a two-minute interval, while the boys were walking away, two police officers approached the group with their batons. One of the officers was the same as the one previously encountered, and a new officer also appeared. The video then displays the police officer brutally beating one of the young men, who persistently cried out that he was a student.

"I'm a student, you're beating me for no reason," the young boy can be heard saying in the video.

Throughout the video, the police officers can also be heard using offensive language while subjecting the students to physical abuse. Additionally, the officers used derogatory language directed at women.

The video, shared by Azmi, includes images of the injuries sustained by the young boy, revealing a deep, bleeding wound on his forehead. One of the images shows the boy in a hospital bed with an IV attached to his arm, and another displays the FIR (First Information Report) filed in the case.

Abu Azmi demands action against cops involved

The unsettling visuals mentioned above were posted by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi on 'X.' In his post, Azmi called for prompt action from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Azmi further emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation into the incident and the assurance that the responsible police officers face appropriate consequences.

