Mumbai: 16-year old dies after getting hit by an elevator; two building authorities arrested for negligence

Mumbai: In an unfortunate incident, a 16-year-old girl who had come to visit her grandmother in Mankhurd, died on Friday after she suffered head injuries while peeking into the window-like opening in the elevator door. The lift, which was recently made functional, plunged down hitting her head and causing her death.

The victim, identified as Reshma Kharavi, along with her parents had come for Diwali to meet her grandmother, who resides in a 7-story building in Lallubhai Compound, a residential colony under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), in Mankhurd.

As per Mankhurd police, who are handling the case, they were alerted about the matter by the family.

“It is known that the repair work was on and was completed just 4 to 5 days before the incident. The victim was playing with her cousins and she then peeked into that window-like opening to look for them when the lift plunged down, hitting her head,” said a police official.

The opening was at the elevator door, on the 5th floor where Reshma was playing. The lift was coming from the 7th floor when she peeked into the opening window, confirmed the police.

The other children who were playing along with Reshma heard an unusual voice and came running to check on her. They subsequently alerted the adults in the house too, who came and tried to rescue her. After struggling for around 15 to 20 minutes, they managed to pull her out. She was then taken to a nearby hospital; however, she was declared dead upon arrival.

The police were informed by the family from the hospital premises who then registered a complaint against the building authorities for negligence. In their statement to the police, the family claimed to have repeatedly asked the authorities to finish the work and cover the opening as it was hazardous for people and children.

A case has been registered against the secretary and the chairman of the building under Section 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, confirmed senior police inspector Mahadev Koli of Mankhurd police. They subsequently arrested the two.