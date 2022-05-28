Mumbai: 1,500 low-cost homes to go on sale in a lottery, says MHADA

Nearly fifteen-hundred low-cost homes are likely to go on sale next month in Mumbai’s satellite cities, including Navi Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Kalyan and Dombivali, according to Money Control report.

Homes under the affordable housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will also be included in the sale for which citizens can avail a credit-linked subsidy

All the houses will be up for sale via an online lottery system for the economically weaker and low-income-group category, confirmed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Thursday.

According to MHADA, the area and costing of the houses is yet to be worked out. “We are going to send a proposal to the state government on selling around 1,500 houses via an online lottery system. These houses are located in areas like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Dombivali and Virar etc," said Nitin Mahajan, Chief Officer of MHADA's Konkan Board.

“We are yet to work out on the rates and the carpet areas of these flats. However, these flats will be available for the economic weaker section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) category. Of these, some houses in Virar will also be sold under the PMAY scheme. The exact ratio of the categories of houses is yet to be worked out,” added Mahajan.

In 2021, more than 8,000 homes were put up for sale in these areas by MHADA, with prices starting from Rs 13 lakh. However, the reason behind the number going down this year is that in 2021, the sale via lottery was conducted almost three years after the last lottery in 2018.

In addition, 948 low-cost homes and 220 land parcels will also go on sale next month, added MHADA. These include properties in Aurangabad, Jalna, Osmanabad, Latur, Parbhani, Hingoli and Nanded districts of Maharashtra.

In 1997, the Maharashtra government established MHADA to provide housing at affordable prices in Mumbai and some parts of the State. Since its establishment, MHADA has constructed 4,85,151 dwelling units / tenements (as of November 2021), according to data from the Maharashtra Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in the state assembly in March.