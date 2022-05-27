Mumbai: MHADA puts 21 cess buildings into dangerous category this year

Civil authority and rescue personnel search for survivors in the debris of a building that collapsed following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai on June 10, 2021. | (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)

The Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB), an undertaking of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has listed 21 cess buildings into C1 category (extremely dangerous and unfit for human habitation) this year. Of these many dangerous buildings, the 14 buildings are part of the previous year's list, as per the MHADA.

MHADA, before monsoon every year, surveys cess buildings that are located in South Mumbai. Many of them are 60 years old. A few are also over a century old.

The MHADA explained that of 21 buildings that have been declared an extremely dangerous total of 940 tenants are staying. Of which, 190 tenants have shifted to their own alternate accommodation arrangement. Whereas 72 tenants have been given transit houses by MHADA. While in five buildings, comprising 223 tenants, the repair works are ongoing therefore these buildings have not been given evacuation notices by MHADA. The remaining 189 tenants alternate transit accommodation arrangement MHADA needs to do, for which it has started the action, it stated.

Meanwhile, the MHADA has cautioned residents staying in these dangerous buildings to vacate their houses to prevent any mishap and human tragedy, especially during monsoon, when the risk of building collapse is more. It has also circulated helpline numbers of MHADA and BMC to help citizens in times of emergency.