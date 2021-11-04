Mumbai: 133 train bullies caught for blocking doors to prevent others from entering crowded local train compartments

The Western Railway (WR) has come down heavily on train bullies – commuters who block doors to prevent others from entering crowded local train compartments. WR has caught 133 such passengers in the Virar-Borivali section in October alone. The offenders included 30 door-blockers and 103 commuters intentionally travelling on footboards.

A fine of Rs 6,900 was collected by the Railway Protection Force from those blocking entry into trains. These offenders were prosecuted under section 155 (2) of Indian Railway Act. The passengers travelling on footboards were booked under section 156 of the Indian Railway Act and a total fine of Rs 22,685 was collected from them by WR.

From January to October 2021, 58 passengers have been booked for blocking train doors, with the total fine amount being Rs 13,000. In the past 10 months, 464 persons have been caught travelling on footboards even though the compartments haven’t been crowded. The total fine amount collected from them is Rs 1,21,885.

The offence of travelling on train roofs, steps or footboards is punishable with imprisonment up to three months, or with a fine up to Rs 5,00 or both. Similarly, resisting lawful entry into a compartment is punishable with fine up to Rs 2,00.

A WR official said action against door-blockers and footboard travellers is a continuous process, but a special drive was launched in October to book them. The drive was launched after the Free Press Journal had reported about two videos showing the ‘door blocking’ menace at Andheri station on the Western line.

During the drive, RPF personnel in plain clothes first urged passengers standing at the doors to move in and make space for others. “On several occasions, they complied with the requests. But there were also some unruly commuters who did not relent. They were made to get off the train and were booked,” said WR officials.

