Thane: Railway police returns laptop bag and cash to MBBS student forgotten in local train

Thane: The Railway Protection Force of Thane returned back a bag containing laptop and cash of Rs 10,900 to a 28-year-old MBBS student who misplaced it in a trans-harbour local train on Monday.



The police said the woman identified as Payal Bhoir, 28, is from Alibag in Raigad district. On Monday she boarded an express train from Parbhani to Alibag. "Bhoir got down at Thane and took a local train of the trans-harbor line to reach Panvel. After getting down at Panvel railway station she was about to reach Panvel ST stand to take a bus for alibaug. When she realised about her bag left in the train compartment. She reached the Panvel railway station and informed the police," said a police official from Thane RPF.



A complaint was registered with the railway helpline number, which reached the RPF Thane. Police sub-inspector Naveen Singh of RPF, Thane and his team including head constable Anil Dhurve and Rajesh Meena started the search of the train compartment. "We found the bag in the ladies compartment. The bag had a laptop costing around Rs 40,000, cash of Rs 10, 900, railway ticket and her identification proof," added Singh.

"Usually in such cases getting the back is not possible. But we found the bag in the compartment. Bhoir was happy that she got the laptop which had her documents. However, she was not ready to believe that she got back," added Singh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 10:23 PM IST