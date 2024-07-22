Mumbai: 12 Yr Old Boy Seriously Injured After Balcony Of Motilal Mansion Collapses At Kemps Corner

Mumbai: 12 Yr Old Boy Seriously Injured After Balcony Portion Of Motilal Mansion At Kemps Corner Collapses | VIJAY GOHIL

Mumbai: As heavy rainfall continued for over two weeks in Mumbai, another incident of partial collapse of a building was reported in South Mumbai. On Monday July 22, portions of balcony of first three floors of Ground plus four-storey Motilal Mansion have collapsed. The structure is located at Kemps Corner, Nepean Sea Road. A 12 year old boy has been seriously injured and have been rushed to Elizabeth hospital in Mumbai.

Motilal Mansion is located at one of the most high profile areas of Mumbai in Malabar hill. Massive rainfall in Mumbai has clearly proven a reality check of the infrastructural safely in Mumbai, especially the old buildings. This incident came just two days after a tragic building collapse in Mumbai's Grant Road area had claimed life of a woman and left three others injured. Thirteen people were rescued from the rubble. On Saturday, the balcony of a four-storey residential building collapsed in South Mumbai during heavy rainfall. The incident occurred at Rubinissa Manzil, located near Grant Road Railway Station on Sleater Road, Grant Road (W), around 11:00 AM on Saturday.

IMD issued yellow alert in Mumbai

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in some parts of the city and suburbs. Possibility of extremely heavy rainfall persists at isolated places. Squally weather and rough Sea conditions along the coastal districts of Konkan (Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai, Palghar).

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar till July 24, while Raigad will have an orange alert till Tuesday. IMD has predicted that moderate rain will occur at isolated places over Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, and the Ghats of Satara in the next three hours.