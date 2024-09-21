Mumbai: 12-Year-Old Boy Tragically Killed In Borivali West Accident While Returning From School; Truck Driver Arrested

12-year-old Vicky Kanojia tragically killed in Borivali West accident | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 12-year-old boy, Vicky Kanojia, tragically lost his life in an accident in Borivali West on Friday. At around 12.30 pm, Vicky was walking home from school with his elder sister near Carter Road No. 3, in front of the Ramania Store, when a truck struck him from the front. His head was crushed under the vehicle’s rear tyre.The police arrested the dumper driver, and an FIR has been registered against him.

According to the police, Vicky lived with his parents near Carter Road No. 3 in Borivali East. He was wearing his school uniform at the time of the accident. Vicky was walking home from school with his 17-year-old cousin. As they approached the Ramania Store, Vicky attempted to avoid a small tempo and stepped onto the road, where the truck hit him from the front.

He was pulled under the rear tyre, resulting in fatal injuries, including serious head and stomach trauma. Bystanders immediately informed the police, who quickly arrived at the scene due to the proximity of the police station. They rushed Vicky to Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali West, where he was declared dead. His body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

According to sources, the dumper driver fled the scene but later surrendered at a police station. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Vaijnath Uttamwar, has been charged under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Vicky was a 7th-grade GH (Sheth Gopalji Hemraj) High School student. His mother is a homemaker, while his father operates an AC repair shop.