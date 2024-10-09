Mumbai: 112 Illegal Occupants Of The Milansar SRA Housing Society Evicted After 10 Years

Mumbai: To provide houses to the original owners, the illegal occupants of the Milansar SRA cooperative housing society in Juhu Gulli were evicted in the last two days and the original owners have been transferred to their rightful flats after ten years. BJP MLA Ameet Satam said it feels great to see the happiness on the faces of original flat owners as they get their houses.

Satam, who played a crucial role in the eviction of the illegal occupants, said that the illegal occupants grabbed the 112 houses of Milansar SRA Cooperative Housing Society around 2014.

Statement Of BJP MLA Ameet Satam

"Local political mafias were behind this illegal occupation of the flats for their nefarious gains. The rightful owners were rendered homeless and had been living in pathetic conditions without any financial assistance to them," said Satam.

Satam further said the issue was taken up with SRA, police, and other concerned agencies to ensure the eviction of the illegal occupants. "Now, after the eviction of illegal occupants on Monday and Tuesday, these 112 flats are being handed over to their original owners," added Satam.

BJP MLA Speaks On The Years-Long Fight

Explaining the years-long fight in getting the eviction, Satam said, "We faced numerous challenges including the legal hurdles and the bureaucratic red tapism. However, I, along with the affected families, continued the struggle for the rightful demands. It feels great to see the happiness on the faces of the original flat owners as their dream of owning a house has been fulfilled. I feel proud to have played a part in this journey," added Satam.

Statement Of Aftab Ahmed Khan, One Of The Victims Of The Illegal Occupation Of Houses

Aftab Ahmed Khan, one of the victims of the illegal occupation of houses, said the residents approached Satam with their grievances seeking his intervention to resolve the issue and reclaim their rightful houses. "We were fighting without any solution in sight. It was only after we reached out to Satam that things started moving at the government level. Satam consistently raised our cause and vigorously followed up with the authorities. We will remin grateful to him for the rest of our lives," said Khan.

Satam, known for taking up the pro-people issues, had earlier resolved the issue pertaining to the fresh Annexure II of the Basera SRA Co-operative Housing Society (CHS) in Andheri (West), which has been stalled for twenty years. Satam also halted a builder’s Slum Rehabilitation (SR) scheme at Juhu Koliwada by stating that Juhu Koliwada has been demarcated and that the SR scheme cannot be implemented there.