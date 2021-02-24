Mumbai: 11-year-old girl drowns in quarry near Dombivli

An 11-year-old girl drowned in a quarry located in Bhopargaon near Dombivli on Wednesday afternoon, said police.

"The victim has been identified as Karishma Virendra Yadav, who was declared dead after being rescued from the quarry. The incident took place when Karishma had visited the spot with her mother to wash their clothes, as per their daily routine," said police official from Dombivli.

"The victim slipped into the water and drowned. Karishma's mother with other local women who were standing near the quarry, rushed to save her. As they failed to save her, they alerted the men for help and they brought the girl out of the water. But they could not save her life," added the official.

The case has been registered as an accidental death report (ADR) at Manpada police station in Dombivli. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier also, similar cases had occurred in Dombivli. A 16-year-old girl, Lavanya Shetty had lost her life in in a quarry at Kopargaon in Dombivli on December 28, 2020.