Mumbai: 100-year-old SoBo restaurant to shut down soon

100-year-old SoBo restaurant to shut down soon |

Mumbai: The 100-year-old Sun-Shine Irani restaurant in Thakurdwar in South Mumbai will shut down as BMC Central has issued notice and asked to vacate the place.

According to the BMC, the building is old and in dilapidated condition. Given the current situation, the BMC has summoned "H. M. Petit Widows Home," building number 225, and directed that it vacate and be demolished.

Because it is close to Sahitya Sangh Mandir Natyagruha, the restaurant was once popular among celebrities such as late Bollywood star Rajesh Khanna, late Pradip Patwardhan, late Shivsena leader and MLA Pramod Navalkar.

Building will be vacated on November 30

Executive Engineer and Designated Officer Amol Meshram of C Ward, who issued the notice, said, "Since the last two years, the BMC has been following up on this building. The structure is 120 years old, is in dilapidated condition, and could not be repaired. The BMC has filed a case against them in the sessions court, the high court, and now the Supreme Court." Recently, the building's counsel informed the Supreme Court that they will vacate the HM Petit Widows home building until November 30.

Sun-Shine restaurant is not only famous among celebrities but also among the residents of Girgaum. During the Ganesh Immersion, many Karyakartas visit these restaurants late at night.

Huge kitchen and delicacies

Ashok Shetty, manager of the hotel, confirms the notice. He said, "Many celebrities, politicians, and the general public visit restaurants for their delicacies like Omlet Paav, Kheema Paav, and bread with butter." The restaurant, bakery, and beer bar are on the ground floor. It has a huge kitchen, and bakery items like bread and biscuits are being made here."

Shetty said, "Around 20–25 workers are working here." The restaurant is 100 years old. The restaurant has many antiques. I don't understand what I should do. He further said the owner of the restaurant, Shapur Rustam Phirojmand, is in Iran.

Vibhag Adhyaksha Pandurang Sapkal, Shivsena South Mumbai "The Sunshine Hotel is at the corner, and hence it is the meeting point. "I have tried to save the restaurant and the building, but their owners are not cooperative."