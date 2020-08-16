Mumbai Crime: SoBo restaurant manager booked for stealing liquor bottles, knives, eatables

The lockdown has left many people jobless across the country, which has in turn caused a rise in crime rate. On Thursday, Tardeo police booked a manager of a South Mumbai restaurant for allegedly stealing valuables from the restaurant.

According to a report by Indian Express, the manager allegedly stole 50 liquor bottles, a sushi knife set, microwave and eatables, which included butter and cheese. The incident came to light when the owner of the restaurant, Keiba, located at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, paid a surprise visit. The restaurant has been shut since the nationwide lockdown was imposed.