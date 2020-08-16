Mumbai Crime: SoBo restaurant manager booked for stealing liquor bottles, knives, eatables

The lockdown has left many people jobless across the country, which has in turn caused a rise in crime rate. On Thursday, Tardeo police booked a manager of a South Mumbai restaurant for allegedly stealing valuables from the restaurant.
According to a report by Indian Express, the manager allegedly stole 50 liquor bottles, a sushi knife set, microwave and eatables, which included butter and cheese. The incident came to light when the owner of the restaurant, Keiba, located at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, paid a surprise visit. The restaurant has been shut since the nationwide lockdown was imposed.
The owner, who is the complainant in the case, claimed that on enquiring with the watchman he found that the manager had taken several valuables. After which, he informed his partners and approached the police. Later, a case was registered at Tardeo police station under IPC section 381. The cops are now trying to locate the suspect using his call data record.
Earlier in July, police had arrested two men for allegedly stealing from the Cannon Pav Bhaji Stall at Azad Maidan which was shut since the lockdown. According to reports, police said that the thieves stole almost everything from the shop, including 80 kg butter, 20 kg cheese, and many utensils meant for preparing and serving pav bhaji.
