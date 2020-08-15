Mumbai Crime: Man attacks sex worker with blade, gets arrested

Mumbai: The Nagpada police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly attacking a woman. According to the police, the accused slashed woman's face at least seven times with a blade. The police said that the victim had recently fought with the accused's wife which could be the reason for the attack. Both the victim and accused's wife are commercial sex workers, said an official.

According to the police, a few days back the victim had fought with another sex worker from Kamathipura area in Nagpada. During the fight, the victim allegedly bite the nose of the other woman. Following the incident, both registered an offence against each other at the Nagpada police station.

A few days back, when the victim was standing at the 12th Road, the accused suddenly attacked her with a blade. According to the police, the accused allegedly slashed her face with the blade at least seven times and fled from the spot.

The locals rushed her to JJ Hospital where she received multiple stitches on the face. The victim later registered a complaint at the Nagpada police station.

"We have arrested the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means (326) and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (504)," said a police officer.