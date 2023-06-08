Mumbai: 10 More IAS Officers Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

Mumbai: The government on Wednesday transferred 10 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, making it the third bureaucratic reshuffle in the last few days.

IAS officer's new roles

Rajesh Kumar, who was additional chief secretary (ACS), Rural Development Department, is now ACS, Relief and Rehabilitation at Mantralaya. Anoop Kumar, the ACS of the Co-operation, Marketing and Textile Department, is now the ACS of the Agriculture Department.

Rajagopal Devara, ACS and Development Commissioner of the Planning Department, has now been posted as the ACS of the Revenue, Registration and Stamps Department. Aseem Kumar Gupta, who was posted as principal secretary (PS) of the Relief and Rehabilitation Department, has been given the role of PS (1), Urban Development Department.

Radhika Rastogi will now be PS, Tourism Department. Sanjay Khandare has been transferred as PS, Water Supply and Sanitation Department.

Eknath Dawale, who was earlier the PS of the Agriculture Department, is now PS, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. Saurabh Vijay, PS, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, has been posted as PS and development commissioner of the Planning Department.

RS Jagtap is now deputy director general of the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy Of Development Administration in Pune. Jitendra Dudi, earlier the CEO of Sangli Zilla Parishad, is now collector of Satara district.