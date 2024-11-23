Mumbadevi Assembly Election Results 2024: Amin Patel Clinches Victory For 4th Consecutive Term, Defeats Shaina NC With Convincing Margin

Amin Patel Clinches Victory For 4th Consecutive Term, Defeats Shaina NC With Convincing Margin |

Mumbai: Congress MLA from Mumbadevi assembly constituency, Amin Patel has clinched victory for the fourth consecutive term as the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the results for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on Saturday, November 23. Amin Patel defeated Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction candidate Shaina NC with a convincing margin.

The results were announced for the elections held on all the 288 assembly constituencies in single phase on November 20. Shaina NC resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena days ahead of the elections. Shaina NC's candidature was announced late and Shaina did not had enough time to work and woo the voters ahead of the elections. On the other hand, Amin Patel who has been elected as the MLA from Mumbadevi for three consecutive times since 2009, had a upper hand over Shaina NC as he was popular among the people in the constituency.

Amin Patel managed to clinch the seat with a margin of over 34,000 votes. Amin Patel got around 69,000 votes and Shaina NC managed to get around 34,000 votes. The contest was expected to be one-sided, however, Shaina NC performed unexpectedly well and managed to put up a close fight despite the odds being against her.

The election results for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 has come as a setback for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as the MahaYuti clinched the elections with a landslide victory. MahaYuti consisting of BJP-NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction is leading on 231 seats, while the MVA has got only 50 seats. Congress is leading on 17 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) on 20 seats, while NCP (SP) on only 9 seats. The elections have put a question mark on the political future of Sharad Pawar, as the party performed drastically in the recently held elections.

The BJP has shined in the elections as the saffron party managed to clinch around 133 seats, while the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) is leading on 54 seats and the NCP (AP) has got 41 seats.