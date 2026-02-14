Mulund Horror: Angry Residents Create Ruckus After Mumbai Metro 4 Slab Collapses At Mulund’s LBS Road, 'They Knew It Would Collapse....'

Mumbai: Mulund residents create a ruckus after a large concrete slab from Mumbai Metro Line 4 collapsed onto vehicles on LBS Marg, killing one and injuring three, near the Johnson & Johnson and Oberoi premises. In the video, one of the residents is heard screaming at someone who said that the authorities reportedly knew that the slab would fall, and still they let residents and motorists walk and drive on the road despite safety concerns. The Mumbai police also is seen in intervening to stop the ruckus.

