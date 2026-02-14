 Mumbai: Work Gains Pace On Textile & Cultural Museum At India United Mill Site In Byculla
Work has gained momentum on a textile, craft and cultural museum at Mumbai’s India United Mill in Byculla, after an MoU was signed by BMC, NTC and JSW Foundation. Backed by CM Devendra Fadnavis, the 4,000-sqm project will feature galleries, studios and performance spaces, preserving the city’s mill heritage through adaptive reuse.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Work has picked up pace on a state-of-the-art textile, craft and cultural museum planned at the historic India United Mill premises in Byculla. The project, which has received a push from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has moved a step forward with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the key stakeholders.

According to a report by Loksatta, the proposed museum aims to preserve and showcase the city’s rich textile and industrial heritage, while transforming the defunct mill compound into a vibrant cultural destination. The initiative is being implemented jointly by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the National Textile Corporation (NTC) and the JSW Foundation.

Spread across nearly 4,000 square metres, the project is envisioned as a world-class cultural centre that blends the historic identity of the mill with contemporary design and public spaces. Plans include modern exhibition galleries, art studios, performance venues, an open-air sculpture garden, cafés and restaurants, along with dedicated areas for workshops, educational programmes and cultural events.

The museum will be developed as a living museum, retaining the industrial character of the old mill structures while adapting them for public use. The focus will be on narrating Mumbai’s textile legacy, the evolution of its mill districts, and the lives of workers who shaped the city’s economic and social history.

The JSW Foundation will undertake the entire project on a non-profit basis. According to the foundation, revenue generated from the museum will be reinvested into its maintenance and public-oriented activities.

The foundation stated that the project aligns with the state government’s vision of urban heritage conservation and cultural revival. Apart from preserving the memory of Mumbai’s once-thriving textile mills, the museum is expected to serve as a model for adaptive reuse and urban regeneration.

Chief Minister Fadnavis has directed officials to ensure time-bound planning and coordination among all departments involved, with the aim of fast-tracking the project and bringing it to completion without delays.

